Watch: Finn Iles vs. Panorama Bike Park

What do you do when you have a week between winning national championships and your next World Cup appearance? If you’re Finn Iles, you head to Panorama for some downtime and mini-shreddit filming.

After winning 2021 DH nationals at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, Iles headed to Panorama for more extremely dry and loose riding high up in the B.C. Rocky Mountains.

The extra downtime paid off for Iles. Back in Europe, he landed top-10 finishes at 2021 world championships and the final European World Cup round in Lenzerheide, Switzerland.

Finn Iles vs. Panorama Bike Park

What’s Finn Iles say?

“A few weeks ago Tommy and I headed out to Panorama bike park, for some chill time between races. Fast and loose trails called for some clips and a quick shreddit to recap the afternoon!”