Watch: “Glow in the Dark” featuring William Robert

After spending three months crafting his dream track, Norco’s new freerider William Robert just barely had time to film Glow in the Dark before his country went into lockdown.

The latest addition to the Norco team, Robert lives just outside Paris, France. While his welcome video to Norco may have been finished just before the deadline, it never feels rushed. Quite the opposite, really. Robert’s long, slow rotation backflips feel like they have all the time in the world.

Even Robert’s stone-lined jump track has a certain French style to it. Watch Glow in the Dark, and be transported back to when we all had a little more time.

Glow in the Dark ft. William Robert

From Norco:

Plus récent ajout à l’équipe Norco, le freerider français William Robert a pris trois mois pour aménager le site de vélo ultime près de chez lui, en banlieue de Paris. Non seulement a-t-il réussi à terminer le travail, mais il a également concocté un montage spectaculaire en un rien de temps avant que la population de son pays ne soit confinée.

Les conditions d’éclairage n’étaient pas optimales et la température n’était pas toujours clémente lors de ses quatre journées de tournage, mais nous sommes ravis qu’il ait pu prendre ce temps pour créer ce « Glow in the Dark » et mettre un peu de soleil dans nos journées.

The newest addition to the Norco team, freerider William Robert, spent 3 months creating his ultimate riding spot near his home just outside Paris, France. He managed to complete the work and put together this rippin’ edit in the nick of time before the country went on lockdown.

The light was dim, and the weather wasn’t always cooperative over the four-day shoot, but he aligned the stars to create “Glow in the Dark” to brighten all of our days.