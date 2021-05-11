Watch: Highlights from a thrilling XCO World Cup #1

If you missed the World Cup season opener in Albstadt, Germany on the weekend, you missed out. From Friday’s XCC to Sunday’s elite XCO, it was a thrilling return to racing. Carter Woods delivered even delivered a big win on Saturday in the men’s under-23 XCO race.

While full replays are on Red Bull TV, highlights and a recap from Sunday’s XCO are available below. Which is great, if you don’t have a spare three hours to catch up on both elite men’s and women’s races. Especially since World Cup #2, in Nove Mesto, Czech Republich is already just days away.

If you missed Friday’s Short Track XCC racing, you should absolutely watch highlights from that before diving into the full event below.

Highlights: 2021 XCO World Cup #1 – Albstadt, Germany

Red Bull:

Racing at the Mercedes-Benz UCI MTB Cross-Country World Cup opening round in Germany is done. From winter to summer, from mud to dust, from familiar faces to new names at the top of the podium, Albstadt 2021 had it all.

World Cup racing keeps on trucking with the World Cup XCC/XCO #2 in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic on May 14-16, 2021.