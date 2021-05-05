Watch: How Kate Courtney is preparing for World Cup racing

How is former elite XCO world champion Kate Courtney preparing for the coming World Cup – and Olympic – season? In Season 2 of her web series, Rising, the Californian shows off her home gym set up.

A solid foundation is crucial to success at any level. Courtney, and her strength coach, show some of the creative workouts the American is doing at home. The duo also share how these strength exercises translate to success on the bike while racing cross country.

Will Courtney’s hard work over the winter pay off? Tune in to the first World Cup starting Friday to find out!

Rising w/ Kate Courtney S2E2: Foundation

If you’re just catching up with the Californian’s web series, watch Episode 1 of Rising‘s second season below

Rising w/ Kate Courtney S2E1: Foundation

Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team:

In season 2 we follow Kate as she navigates through the unknown, kicks off the UCI MTB World Cup season and looks ahead at the Olympic Games. Follow along as we go behind the race tape and see how Kate is building her blueprint and foundation ahead of this monumental season.