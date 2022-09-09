Watch: Jackson Goldstone practices top-to-bottom run at Red Bull Hardline

Red Bull Hardline is bringing the most intense downhill course back to Wales and, on day three, practice is getting intense. After first sends, and some big crashes, young Canadian Jackson Goldstone pieced together a big top-to-bottom run of the 2022 Hardline course.

You can watch the Syndicate racer’s practice run below. Then tune in to watch 2022 Red Bull Hardline live on Sunday, Sept. 11 on Red Bull TV. Goldstone will be aiming to become the youngest winner in the history of the event.