Watch: Jackson Goldstone Unplugged

For someone about to make his debut in the high-pressure, high-speed environment of World Cup downhill racing, Jackson Goldstone seems remarkably relaxed.

That could be because the Squamish, B.C. junior has spent much of his youth in front of a camera already. The multi-talented rider, who has appeared at Fest Series events, Audi 9’s slopestyle sessions and all kinds of Crankworx competitions, first broke rose to the collective consciousness of mountain bikers with a video of him riding before the age of 10.

Goldstone’s finally old enough to race World Cups, though, and intent on going fast. He’ll take on the world this weekend in Leogang, Austria. Until then, you can learn more about this rising Canadian talent through Fox’s Unplugged series.

Fox MTB: Jackson Goldstone – Unplugged

What’s Fox saying about this young Canadian shredder?

Set against Stoke Central, aka Squamish, BC, this episode of Unplugged introduces us to Jackson Goldstone as he gets fired up to hit the UCI World Cup Downhill series. Bar spins, dirt jumps, and big dreams bear witness to his energy and “give it a try” mindset as he gears up take on the world. As Jackson says: Let’s go!