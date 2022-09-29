Watch: Jank Files dives into Melamed’s first EWS title victory

When Jesse Melamed crossed the final Enduro World Series finish line in Loudenvielle, France, it was a historic occasion. The Rocky Mountain Race Face rider became the first Canadian to win a pro EWS overall title (Emmy Lan won the u21 women’s title earlier the same day).

The victory felt like a long time coming for Melamed. After victories and a long string of podiums over the years, taking the EWS overall title was the culmination of a career’s worth of effort. Jank Files, the Rocky Mountain Race Face team’s web series, captured the weekend – on course and behind the scenes.

What’s it like racing when years of work, training and momentum are all on the line? Watch Jank Files to find out.

The Jank Files S4Ep8 – Jesse Takes the Overall!

What’s Rocky Mountain say about its new champion?

The Rocky Mountain Race Face Team was back at it for the eighth and final round of this year’s EWS season. After a bit of inclement weather in Switzerland, they were met with clear skies (For a bit) in the beautiful Pyrenean town of Loudenvielle, France. It was all on the line for Jesse, a clean race, and he’d win his first EWS overall championship.

Championship implications, cows, and more crashes make up Episode 8 of The Jank Files.

Video by Tom Caldwell