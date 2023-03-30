Watch: Jesse Melamed previews wet rocks and mud in Derby

The first two Enduro World Cup rounds are both in Tasmania but the courses and conditions couldn’t be more different. Dry bike park trails last weekend give way to wet rocks and muddy ruts this weekend in Derby.

After a dusty week in Maydena bike park, Jesse Melamed put in a huge, soaking-wet seven-hour practice day on Thursday getting ready for round two in Derby.

The Canadian, and defending enduro champion, ends up in the bushes a couple times as he tries to find lines on the rocks and mud. This is one of the more wild course previews from the Canadian.

Jesse Melamed: Practice Day – Derby World Cup Enduro

What’s Melamed say about his big day out in Derby?

The rain has arrived. It was long, sloppy day out on the bikes for practice today. 7 hours out in the rain and pedalling through mud. Good thing the tracks hold up to the water well here!