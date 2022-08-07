Watch: Jesse Melamed’s Pro Stage win on 1199 trail

Jesse Melamed is finally getting his chance to race on home turf, with the Enduro World Series returning to Whister after two years. The Canadian took early advantage, launching to a win on Saturday’s Pro Stage.

The stage, which marks the debut race for Stevie Smith tribute track 1199, kicks off two days of EWS racing in Whistler. Melamed is on course all Sunday to defend the lead he earned with this all-out run. He’ll have to hold off Richie Rude and Jack Moir for a full five stages on Sunday, including a repeat of the epic 1199 stage.

Jesse Melamed: Whistler Pro Stage Win!

What’s the Canadian say about this warp-speed win?

“Dialled it back just enough to nail the speed into and out of almost every corner. Still a few loose moments but I am stoked with the run. “