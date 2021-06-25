Watch: Jesse Melamed’s wild post-thunderstorm race run

Round #2 of the Enduro World Series is off to a wet start, with thunderstorms rolling in just on time for Friday’s Pro Stage.

The single-stage race day starts the second half of a double header in Val di Fassa, Trentino, Italy. Racers are faced with a similar course, though heavy traffic and wet weather have made the tracks significantly gnarlier.

Hop on board with Whistler’s own Jesse Melamed as he takes on Friday’s Pro Stage. There’s more than a couple sketchy moments on the wet roots and rocks of the Italian race course. Preliminary results show Melamed slotting into third, much like in EWS #1, behind Richie Rude and Jack Moir.

Jesse Melamed – EWS Pro Stage After a Thunderstorm

EWS #2 – Val di Fassa Trentino – Pro Stage Raw

While you’re waiting for full – final – results, watch more raw race footage from Friday’s Pro stage in Italy. Any track that makes the top pros look sketchy must be insanely hard to ride in person!