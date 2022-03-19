Watch: Magnus Manson goes pre-season racing in Costa Rica

Normally, an off-season is a chance to recover and build back up to race pace. For Magnus Manson the off-season’s been a completely different battle. The 2018 Canadian downhill national champion spent the last six months working through and back from Hodgkins Lymphoma.

That makes it extra exciting to see Manson back at the races and, based on his two South American pre-season races, crushing it.

Manson, who races with the Vancouver Island-based Forbidden Synthesis downhill World Cup team, landed two podiums. First, at the Costa Rica Open DH. Then, at the UCI Pan American continental championships, also in Costa Rica.

Next stop, Lourdes World Cup in France!

Magnus Manson: Racing in Costa Rica

What’s Magnus Manson say about getting back between the tape?

It was a long offseason for me. Since being diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma I underwent six months of chemotherapy but I was pleasantly surprised to feel strong enough to be able to race in Central America to get a few points before the first World Cup in April!

Thank you to all my sponsors for supporting me and my racing while I go through the challenges that life is throwing at me!

Filmed by Magnus, Anthony and Henry.

Additional footage from Little Barge Photography.