Watch: Matt Jones jumps a freaking house

Matt Jones finally has a worthy answer to the age-old question, “He’s thrown a kettle over a pub. What have you done?” The Red Bull rider jumped over his whole house.

The massive stunt took some help, especially as there’s no proper hill to gain momentum. Instead, Jones enlists a bit of motorized house to get him up to (and maybe a bit over) speed. Absolutely wild stuff!

Matt Jones I built a huge ramp and jumped over my house!

Here’s what Matt Jones has to say:

The house jump! This is a mission I’ve always wanted to attempt. Even as a kid I dreamed of jumping over a house and now it’s time to do it for real. Flat out behind a car into a huge ramp I built – this feels insane!