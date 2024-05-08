Home > MTB

Watch: Matt Jones jumps a freaking house

Wild stuff from the U.K.

Photo by: Will Douglas / Red Bull Content Pool
May 8, 2024
Share on SMS

Matt Jones finally has a worthy answer to the age-old question, “He’s thrown a kettle over a pub. What have you done?” The Red Bull rider jumped over his whole house.

Matt Jones jumps a house
Matt Jones jumps over his house in Milton Keynes, U.K. Photo: Will Douglas / Red Bull Content Pool

The massive stunt took some help, especially as there’s no proper hill to gain momentum. Instead, Jones enlists a bit of motorized house to get him up to (and maybe a bit over) speed. Absolutely wild stuff!

Matt Jones I built a huge ramp and jumped over my house!

Here’s what Matt Jones has to say:

The house jump! This is a mission I’ve always wanted to attempt. Even as a kid I dreamed of jumping over a house and now it’s time to do it for real. Flat out behind a car into a huge ramp I built – this feels insane!