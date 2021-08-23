Watch: Peter Sagan hits the bikepark with Greg Minnaar

Peter Sagan and Greg Minnaar are unlikely ride partners, to say the least. While both legends of their respective sports, they come from opposite sides of the cycling world. One is a road world champion. The other is a downhill mountain bike world champion.

The two champions did find time to take a lap together, with the South African following the Slovenian down a bike park trail in Europe. Sagan is at elevation for a road training camp, and has spent a few days in the park. Minnaar is in the last few days of preparation before 2021 mountain bike world championships in Val di Sole, Italy (and clearly doesn’t seem to stressed about the race).

Sagan isn’t new to mountain bikes. He raced cross country at the 2016 Olympics and rode XC as a junior. But, considering he’s a highly-paid pro going into the last half of his season, Sagan isn’t holding back. He throws whips and boost jumps ahead of Minnaar.

It’s not the only day Sagan’s spent in the bike park this training camp. Maybe he’s finally heeding the advice of his Bora-Hasgrohe teammate, Michael Kolar and considering a switch to enduro? He’s threatened to ditch the WorldTour for dirt in the past.