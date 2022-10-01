Watch: Practice highlights from Team Canada at EWS Trophy of Nations

Finale Ligure is once again hosting the Trophy of Nations and Team Canada is looking fast. There’s actually three Team Canada’s at the EWS season-ender in Italy. Pro men and under-21 men and women. All three teams are poised for a podium run after Saturday’s practice day.

Watch the top riders take on the iconic Finale Ligure trails. Then check out the full course preview of this Italian venue below that. Racing at Trophy of Nations takes place Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.

Practice Day: Bluegrass Trophy of Nations – Finale Ligure, Italy

Course Preview: Trophy of Nations