Watch: Red Bull’s “Thank You Downhill”

On Saturday in Val di Sole, Italy, Rob Warner signed off on the final Red Bull TV broadcast of a downhill World Cup. It marks the end of an era. 10 years of free live broadcasts from Red Bull helped grow the sport’s popularity around the globe.

Now, Red Bull is handing over the reigns, as a new company takes over in 2023. Before that, there’s one final good-bye looking back at 2022 and beyond.

Thank You Downhill.

What’s Red Bull say?

“Look at the time” – one last time at the UCI Downhill MTB World Cup. Thanks for watching and all the good times 👊.

World Cup downhill isn’t going anywhere, of course. While the Red Bull era may be over, Discovery+ is taking over. The new host already has big plans for 2023.

Red Bull isn’t done with mountain biking either. This weekend it’s bringing the toughest downhill racers to Wales for the return of Hardline. Then the TV camera’s head Stateside for 2022 Red Bull Rampage. There’s Canadians vieing for the wins at both events, so tune in live on Red Bull TV.