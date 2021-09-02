Watch: Reece Wilson previews Lenzerheide World Cup DH

World Cup downhill is headed back to Lenzerheide for the penultimate race weekend of 2021. What does the long-standing course look like this year?

RELATED: How to Watch: World Cup XCO/DH racing in Lenzerheide, Switzerland

Well, follow 2020 world champion Reece Wilson to find out. Or join UR Racing’s Mick Hannah and Joe Breeden down the Swiss downhill track.

Reece Wilson – Lenzerheide World Cup course preview

What’s Red Bull say about this weekend’s course?

Flat turns and sketchy berms. Lenzerheide can be deceiving but don’t be fooled, the Swiss resort is churning out its fair share of difficulties for riders this weekend. Here’s what Reece Wilson had to say about it.

Bonus: Mick Hannah and Joe Breeden preview Lenzerheide