Watch: Reed Boggs “Riding Off Cliffs”

There is a lot more to life as a pro freerider than hitting big jumps. Red Bull Rampage rider Reed Bogg’s gives a more balanced look at living life on two wheels in Riding Off Cliffs. Not that he’s complaining. The pro life still looks pretty amazing after 50 minutes of this not-a-shreddit.

So, what does it take? Check out Riding Off Cliffs below:

Riding Off Cliffs

What’s Yeti say about Reed Boggs epic new doc?

Reed Boggs grew up on the flatlands of Ohio with dreams of freeride lines only seen in the glossy pages of magazines. After honing his skills at indoor bike parks imitating those big mountain sends, he moved out west and dedicated his life to riding off cliffs with hopes of one day winning Red Bull Rampage. We follow along with Reed and document his sacrifices, hijinks, friendships forged in the desert, and the consequences and rewards of livin’ life on two wheels.

!WARNING!

This film is not a shred-it. It’s a real story beyond the social media facade about a passionate crew of riders who live the Freeride life. Yes, a few beers were drunk, but not on send-it days, so relax.

