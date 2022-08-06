Watch: Riders hit the trails for practice as EWS returns to Whistler

Whistler is back on the EWS calendar this weekend and, after two years away, looks to be making up for lost time. Both with a heavy course, cramming 3,000m of descending (and nearly 2,000 of elevation gain) into just a 40km, and wildly varying weather. From rain to sun and, if the forecast stays true, temperatures well into the 30s Celsius by Sunday.

All that could make for brutal racing conditions but, on Friday’s practice, the trails were mint. Perfect dirt did hide some sneaky, and very greasy roots to keep riders on their toes. But everyone looked stoked to be back in Whistler.

Practice Day Highlights

Before practice, riders had an official shakedown day to get a feel for the whistler dirt. With intermittent, but heavy rain, Thursday’s shakedown saw wildly different conditions than even Friday’s practice. With the forecast set to stay clear, and temperatures projected to soar into the 30s, riders may be wishing for the wet roots over sweltering heat.

EWS Whistler: Shakedown