Watch: Sam Blenkinsop puts down first tracks in “Don’t Blink”

All winter skiers chase fresh snow, waking up well before dawn in the hopes of getting the ever-elusive fresh tracks. For mountain bikers, the sensation of riding pristine, untouched dirt is even more rare.

Sam Blenkinsop taps into the thrill, and flow of fresh trails at the christening of Glendhu Bike Park. The new trails, in the Southern Alps of New Zealand outside Wanaka, mix speed, flow and a heavy dose of fun. Blenkinsop obliges on all fronts. The New Zealand downhill racer sends the new trails at full speed on his Norco Sight.

When was the last time you set fresh tracks at a bike park?

Don’t Blink: Sam Blenkinsop Breaks Ground in Glendhu

From Norco:

“It’s the kind of ride dreams are made of – untouched dirt in the Southern Alps of New Zealand on trails that flow like mountain runoff. Speed, agility, and flow intersect at every corner, peeling your eyelids back and plastering a grin across your dusty mug.

For some, rides like this are few and far between, and the moment is fleeting – blink and it’s gone.

Sam Blenkinsop was lucky enough to find himself in the middle of one while christening the Glendhu Bike Park, just outside Wanaka, New Zealand – and the crew from HUNT Cinema was there to capture his first tracks aboard the 2020 Sight.”