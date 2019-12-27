Watch: Santa post-Christmas shredding

Christmas is a big day for many of us, but none more so than the man in the big red suit. But what does Santa do when all the gifts have gone out to the kids? He slays!

Mark Matthews dons Santa’s suit and hits the woods of Vancouver Island to spread some holiday cheer in Santa Slays.

We can’t think of a better gift than sending out a little more stoke for everyone to get out and ride. Cheers, and happy holidays. Now get out there and ride!

Mark Matthews: Santa Slays!

Video by Scott Bell

Photography by Brett Kroeker