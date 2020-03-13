Watch: “Tea & Biscuits – A Very British Mountain Bike Film”

What could be more British than Tea and Biscuits?

The latest film from Misspend Summers and Tom Caldwell delivers a full 45 minutes of the best British riding and best British riders. Along the way, it delivers an in-depth view of the current state of the British mountain biking scene.

From local spots and rut tracks to bike park jump lines, Tea and Biscuits shows you don’t need a big budget and exotic locations to make a mountain bike movie. Just a solid community of invested riders.

Featuring Kade Edwards, Adam Brayton, Olly Wilkins, a huge cast of the biggest names in the U.K., along with “unknown senders and future shredders.”

Tea and Biscuits – A Very British Mountain Bike Film

From Misspent Summers:

“Tea & Biscuits — A mountain bike film capturing the current scene at its core, from the big dogs to the unknown senders and up ‘n’ coming future shredders.

There is nothing quite like a good cup of tea and a top-notch biscuit — brewed properly and served deliciously. Before piling into a rutty, muddy, chaotic mountain bike track.

Presented by Misspent Summers.

Supported by the good folk at Nukeproof Bikes and Hope Technology.

Directed, shot, produced and edited — Tom Caldwell

Production, marketing — James McKnight, Ben Winder

Photography — Isac Paddock, Chris Greenwood, Will Brignal, Ben Winder, Tom Caldwell

Logo design — Tom Bunney

A massive thank you to all riders involved.

A big thank you to — Revolution Bike Park, Paul Scholfield, Dan Brown, Dyfi Bike Park, Matt Caldwell, Will Brignal, Rob Sherratt and Rachael Walker.”