Watch: Three videos from wildly talented Vancouver Island locals

B.C. is overflowing with incredible mountain bike talent which, sometimes, makes it harder to notice all the local talent. Luckily, there are just as many local teams, filmmakers and shops stepping up to support and showcase these incredible athletes.

Here are three standout videos from Vancouver Island riders, including the inimitably stylish Dillon Butcher, Nolan Racing’s young Henry Sherry & Rosaire Watson and Cowichan’s Chris Bennett. If you haven’t heard of them yet, you’ll likely be hearing more about all four soon!

Island Flow: Dillon Butcher

What’s ION say about Dillon Butcher?

Write Your Own Chapter #19 brings the home story of Dillon Butcher, one of the native steeze masters from Vancouver Island.

He aimed to build a completely new line but faced some incredible weather challenges which did not stop him to putting together this incredible piece. Dial back and check out how he turns his home spot to something we all dream of riding.

We are pumped to welcome him this year to the ION International family and his first WYOC episode shows clearly the style he brings to the team.

Seek your freedom and Write Your Own Chapter.

Asymmetry ft. Chris Bennett

What’s Ride Cowichan say about its local shredder?

Chris Bennett rips the Cowichan Valley in his own style in “Asymmetry”.

DP/Editor: Liam Morgan

Riding: Chris Bennett

Supported By: Cowichan Cycles & Farside Components

Music: Still Corners – The Message, Jayy Grams – Smok’n Grams

Special Thanks: Lucas Hols, Joanne Bennett, Alek Mackie, Sophie Hardy, Jackson Morris, Jayden Gisborne, & the Cowichan Trail Stewardship Society.

Shot on Unceded Coast Salish Territory

Baseline: Nolan Riding

What’s Nolan say bout Henry Sherry and Rasaire Watson’s riding?

“Setting a foundation to reference and build upon”

The archive footage from 03/22/22 set’s the BASELINE for future videos to come. Follow Henry and Ross as they progress in their mountain bike speed and style. NR RACE riders complete baseline fitness testing throughout the year. Why not set a baseline for visual speed and style?

Featuring: Henry Sherry & Rosaire Watson

Video: Liam Morgan

Producer: Merin Pearce

Presented by: Nolan Riding

Photos + Writing: Merin Pearce

Music: Men I Trust – Billi Toppy

Shot on Location: Mt. Prevost, Vancouver Island