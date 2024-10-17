Watch Vali Holl’s season finale

If you’ve watched Vali Holl’s series, It Is What It Is, then you’ll be excited to see the final episode is live and ready to watch. Following her through the last two races at Loudenvielle and Mont Sainte Anne, we glimpse a tiny behind-the-scenes slice of what it takes to be the best. Part of the YT Mob, Holl had another stellar year of downhill racing. Yes, she had some tough races, but she took the overall title and the world championships yet again, so it’s a solid streak for Holl.

With the World Series title decided before Mont Sainte Anne she didn’t even really need to race the event. And as she says in the episode before the race; “I’ve already won everything so… happy days.”

The five episode series is a fascinating way to watch and learn about the Austrian phenom.