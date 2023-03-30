Watch: wet and wild practice highlights from Derby World Cup Enduro

Enduro World Cup is rolling into its second-straight weekend of racing and conditions are looking absolutely epic. Is that an overused term? Of course it is. Does a seven-hour day of riding greasy rocks and mud in a downpour count as epic? If you don’t think so, what does?

What is not in doubt is that Derby, Tasmania has incredible trails. They look just bonkers to try to race, especially in the current conditions, but professional riders have a way of making the improbably look easy. Mostly. There are more than a few good crashes in the practice day highlights reel supplied by the Mountain Bike World Series.

If conditions stay like this into the weekend, this is going to be one wild World Cup to watch. Or to watch the highlights of after, at least.

UCI World Cup Enduro: Round 2 Practice Day

What does the Mountain Bike World Series have to say about Derby practice day?

RAW action from practice day of the Derby UCI Mountain Bike Enduro World Cup. 42.5km, six stages, and 1444m of descent lie ahead of the riders this Sunday!

The rain has well and truly come down spicing up the technical bedrock features littered across the course, linking up these sections smoothly is going to be essential to getting on top on race day, but who will take the win on Saturday?