Watch: Winning the world’s longest urban DH race

Red Bull Monserrate Cerro Abajo is the world’s longest urban downhill race. Starting high up in the hills, the track descends all the way down to the centre of town in Bogota, Colombia. Over the weekend, Tomas Slavik won the 2020 edition of the race with a five-minute-long run.

Watch his POV footage of the bone-rattling race run from Colombia. Five brutally long minutes of racing down stone stairs, big drops and jumps and even the occasional tunnel. Oof. His poor bike!

Red Bull Monserrate Cerro Abajo – Tomas Slavik winning run