Watch: “Won’t Back Down: The Steve Peat Story”

Steve Peat is a legend in the sport of downhill mountain biking. Won’t Back Down is the full-length feature film about his iconic career.

In 2013, Clay Porter set out to tell Peaty’s story, in detail. At the time it was made, Peat had just wrapped up his 20th year racing World Cup downhill. The legendary Sheffield rider was set to start the next season, at 40 years old.

At that point, Peaty had 8 British national championship titles, three World Cup overall titles, and 17 World Cup wins. Won’t Back Down pivots around his quest to finally add a world championships win to that exhaustive list of victories.

In a sport that is often dominated by young riders willing to risk more to ride faster, it looked like Peaty may have missed his opportunity to wear the coveted rainbow jersey.

Won’t Back Down: The Steve Peat Story

From Clay Porter:

From his humble beginnings in his hometown of Sheffield, England, Steve Peat has established himself as one of the world’s most iconic cyclists. Peaty has been competing at the top level in his chosen sport of downhill mountain bike racing for the past 23 years, longer than the lifetime of many of his current competitors. Through 20 years of archival footage and photos and intimate interviews with Steve, his family, close friends and competitors, Won’t Back Down takes viewers on a captivating tour of the history of the sport of downhill mountain bike racing and offers a never-before-seen view into the life and legacy of this enduring icon.