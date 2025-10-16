Weather delays 2025 Red Bull Rampage

It’s raining in the desert, which is bad news for Red Bull Rampage. Weather conditions forced organisers to shift competition dates by 24 hours on Wednesday. The women’s competition shifts from Thursday, Oct. 16 to Friday, Oct. 17. The men’s competition shifts from Saturday, Oct. 18 to Sunday, Oct. 19.

Both events will still be broadcast live on Red Bull TV.

Canada will be represented by two women on Friday, down from four. Casey Brown and Vaea Verbeeck were both injured during practice sessions on Tuesday.

2025 Red Bull Rampage schedule

Women’s Red Bull Rampage – Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 – 10.30 a.m. (MDT)

Men’s Red Bull Rampage – Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 – 10.30 a.m. (MDT)