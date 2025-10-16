Home | MTB

Weather delays 2025 Red Bull Rampage

Men's and women's competition schedule shift by a day.

Published October 15, 2025

Paris Gore / Red Bull Content Pool

It’s raining in the desert, which is bad news for Red Bull Rampage. Weather conditions forced organisers to shift competition dates by 24 hours on Wednesday. The women’s competition shifts from Thursday, Oct. 16 to Friday, Oct. 17. The men’s competition shifts from Saturday, Oct. 18 to Sunday, Oct. 19.

Both events will still be broadcast live on Red Bull TV.

Canada will be represented by two women on Friday, down from four. Casey Brown and Vaea Verbeeck were both  injured during practice sessions on Tuesday.

2025 Red Bull Rampage schedule

Women’s Red Bull Rampage – Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 – 10.30 a.m. (MDT)

Men’s Red Bull Rampage – Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 – 10.30 a.m. (MDT)