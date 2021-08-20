Weekend Preview: Canadian races from New Brunswick to B.C. this weekend

The stage is set for a big schedule of mid-summer domestic mountain bike racing this weekend. Canada Cup XCO racing returns, and makes its way to New Brunswick for the first time in a good while. Quebec is hosting enduro racing, while Ontario O-Cup XCI is back. Wherever you are in Canada this weekend, there’s probably a race somewhere near.

Canada Weekend Preview – Aug. 19-21

Dieppe Canada Cup – N.B.

Canada Cup cross country racing returns to the East Coast this weekend. Dieppe, New Brunswick hosts three days of racing, starting with Short Track XC. The short, high intensity racing will be the warmup for

Dark Horse Invitational – Revelstoke, B.C.

Casey Brown’s inaugural Dark Horse Invitational Sessions women’s freeride event is on all week at Revelstoke Mountain Resort in B.C. Riding at this is well underway, with the current and next generation of female freeriders already throwing down on the big jump line built just for the event.

Marin Wildside Enduro – Camp Fortune (Gatineau) – 22nd

After a big, EWS qualifying event weekend at Bromont in July, Marin Wildside Enduro is back at it at Camp Fortune. There’s no EWS points on the line this weekend, just the fun of racing on Camp Fortune’s trails.

Angry Johnny’s Double Header O-Cup (Mountainview)

O-Cup racing is back in action, and so is mass-start cross country racing in Ontario. They’re both happening this weekend at Angry Johnny’s Double Header, just not on the same day. A mass start event goes Saturday, while the O-Cup individual start event is on Sunday. Info and full explanation on OCA’s website.

Coupe Du Nord – Senneterre, Coupe Sécuri-Sport – Club Sport-Olympe, Circuit AVMSL#5 – XCO Mont Chalco

Three smaller regional races are on in Quebec this weekend, as well as the Marin Wildside enduro. If you’re ever wondering how one province produces so many of Canada’s best cross country racers, take a look at the FQSC race calendar.

TransRockies Gravel Royale – Mon-Thurs

The TransRockies Classic has transformed into a gravel race, the Gravel Royale, which makes its debut starting next week. Which is fitting, since gravel bikes are just 90s mountain bikes, right? Why not convert an old-school, point-to-point adventure race into a four-day gravel stage race. Does it count as a mountain bike race? It’s a bike race that is happening in the mountains. Does it count as ‘what’s on this weekend’ even though it doesn’t start until Monday? Who knows. But we’ll be there to find out and they’ve told us to arrive no later than Sunday night.