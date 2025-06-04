Weights and Canadian pricing: Shimano XTR Di2 M9200

XTR is Shimano’s flagship mountain bike groupset. With the latest update, the XTR goes fully wireless. With the top-end status, comes top-end pricing. Below are the weights and Canadian pricing for the new XTR group.

For more on Shimano XTR Di2 M9200, read our full review of the new wireless mountain bike group and our thoughts on what it means for the future of electronic and wireless shifting across Shimano’s product lines (and beyond).

The prices below are for the new XTR group as divided by Shimano into M9200, the cross country spec, and M9220, the enduro spec. There is also an option to run the more powerful M9220 brake lever with the XC spec as a third official option. Notably, group prices include both complete drivetrain and brake systems.

Shimano is also offering two upgrade kits: one for brakes and one for drivetrains. The brake kit consists of front and rear levers, hoses, calipers, metal and resin pads as well as the new brake fluid. Brake upgrade kits will only offered in XC (9200) or enduro (9220) options. The drivetrain upgrade kit includes a rear derailleur, shifter, battery, charger and 12-speed quicklink. Drivetrain upgrade kits are available in standard (SGS) and short cage (GS) options.

Prices are listed for parts individually, including the two M9260 E-bike rear derailleurs. Complete group prices are listed below that for each of the three spec options.

Weights and Canadian pricing for the new Shimano XTR Di2 M9200 group

Part Weight Price CAD Price USD 2-Piston Caliper, XC Lever (front) 192 g $376.99 $295 2-Piston Caliper, XC Lever (rear) 212 g $376.99 $295 2-Piston Caliper w/Servo-Wave Lever (front) 239 g $388.99 $305 2-Piston Caliper w/Servo-Wave Lever (rear) 259 g $388.99 $305 4-Piston Enduro Brakes (front) 307 g $427.99 $330 4-Piston Enduro Brakes (rear) 327 g $427.99 $335 Rotor (160mm) 114 g (each) $124.99 $100 (each) Rotor (203mm) 169 g (each) $144.99 $110 (each) XC Spec Crank (165 mm, 170 mm, 175 mm) – g $405.99 $310 Enduro Spec Crank (160 mm, 165 mm, 170 mm, 175 mm) – g $405.99 $310 Chainring (28, 30, 32, 34, 36, 38 tooth) – g $195.99 $150 Shifter 97 g $297.99 $220 Rear Derailleur (Standard Cage / Short Cage) 391 / 389 g $898.99 $665 E-Bike Rear Derailleur (M9260) 372 g $898.99 $665 Charger n / a $63.99 $45 Battery 26.5 g $75.99 $55 Cassette (10-51 tooth or 9-45 tooth) 369 g / 327 g $674.99 $500 Chain* 242 g $100.99 $85 M9200 XC Wheelset 1,157 g (517 g front, 640 g rear) $3,099.99 $2,400 M9220 Enduro Wheeset 1,791 g (840 g front, 951 g rear) $2,199.99 $1,715 M9210 Front Hub 121 g $195.99 $170 M9210 Rear Hub 231 g $420.99 $365

Shimano XTR M9200 Complete Group Prices

Group Weight Price CAD Price USD XTR M9200 (XC) – $3,7128.88 $2,820.00 XTR M9200 (XC with Trail levers – BL-M9220 / BR-M9200) – $3,742.88 $2,840.00 XTR M9220 (Enduro) – $3,860.88 $2,915.00

Shimano XTR M9200 Upgrade Kits

Upgrade Kit Weight Price CAD Price USD Brakes – $855.99 $670.00 Drivetrain – Standard Cage (band clamp or I-spec) – $1,333.99 $985.00 Drivetrain – Short Cage – $1,333.99 $985.00

*Existing parts (not new with M9200)