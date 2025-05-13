Weird, welded and six feet high: Why tall bikes still matter

Somewhere between sculpture and scrapyard, between practicality and play, the tall bike lives on. Welded together in sheds, backyard bike shops and the occasional gallery, these towering contraptions aren’t built for performance. They’re built for fun. And maybe, just maybe, to remind us why we started riding bikes in the first place.

Built to make you smile

“I wanted something your friend’s kid could appreciate,” says one of the builders in Moved by Bikes, a short film celebrating the makers behind these bespoke steel beasts. And that’s kind of the point. A tall bike, a chopper, a double-decker fixie—it doesn’t matter what you call it. The goal is joy. Not aerodynamics. Nor KOMs. Not even getting off the thing with grace. Just joy.

“It’s good for your mental health,” another rider says. “I have a day job in the corporate world. This is just something that makes me feel good.”

Born in the garden, reborn in the bike room

Many of the film’s featured builders trace their obsession back to childhood—scrapping bikes together after school, hauling frames home from paper routes, riding off-road until something broke. That tinkering energy never left. Some trained as sculptors, others in engineering. Some just never stopped thinking about bikes.

“I live in the world of niches,” says one. “And tall bikes? That’s a good niche.”

Their creations range from simple stack jobs to genuine feats of absurdist design: bikes with Triumph motorbike parts, bikes based on children’s drawings, bikes for jousting with flaming stuffed animals (true story).

Not weird, just different

Not everyone gets it. When strangers encounter tall bikes in the wild, the reactions range from curious to confused to confrontational.

“That is highly illegal!” one builder recalls being told by a passerby. “It’s not,” he adds. “But it feels like it should be, because nothing this fun is usually legal.”

That friction with the “normal” world is kind of the point. These bikes poke holes in convention. In the hyper-seriousness of modern bike culture. In the idea that all innovation must be optimized for racing.

“Everybody knows what a bike is,” one rider says. “This is still a bike. It’s just… not ordinary. And that’s the point.”

Framebuilding for the rest of us

Beyond just tall bikes, the film also follows the people behind Bespoked, a handmade bike show aimed at making the framebuilding scene less elitist and more inclusive.

“We introduced the inclusivity scholarship,” explains one organizer. “If you don’t see people like you in the industry, you can apply.”

Because while the scene still skews heavily white, male and middle-class, there’s an emerging generation of builders pushing for bikes—and bike culture—that look and feel different.

Fun is the whole point

“I think people make assumptions about tall bike riders,” says one participant. “They’re wrong most of the time.”

The truth is, these bikes—towering, strange, cartoonish—create connection. They break the ice. They start conversations. And they remind you that life doesn’t always have to be so damn serious.

As one rider puts it: “Why are we here, if not to have fun?”

And honestly? Fair point.