We’re hiring a full-time web editor for CanadianMTB

Job title

Web editor CanadianMTB—for a passionate mountain biker with strong communication skills

Our company

For more than six years, CanadianMTB (part of Canadian Cycling Magazine) has been bringing readers news and feature stories in all areas of mountain biking—cross country, enduro, DH and freeride—with a uniquely Canadian angle. It also has gear reviews of the latest tech and training advice for all riders looking to improve and enjoy their trails.

The staff at CanadianMTB and Canadian Cycling Magazine are not only editors, writers and photographers, but riders, too. We’re passionate about what we cover and are looking for someone who shares that passion as well.

Job description

We’re looking for a full-time web editor who specializes in mountain biking to create informative and engaging content for the CanadianMTB site and its social media channels. The position is for one year, September 2024 to September 2025, covering a parental leave.

Location

Our office is in Toronto. Remote work is an option.

Responsibilities

develop, write and edit stories for CanadianMTB

develop content for CanadianMTB’s social media channels

cover events and races

Skills and experience

deep knowledge of mountain biking, from racing to tech

strong writing and reporting skills, knowledge of CP style an asset

ability to produce content with tight deadlines and juggle multiple priorities

basic photography and some photo-editing skills

WordPress and Google Analytics experience a plus

knowledge of gravel and road cycling also required

Perks

Ability to work remotely

Occasional opportunities for travel

To apply

Send your resume and cover letter to editorial director David Smart, dave@gripped.com, as well as a few samples of your writing.