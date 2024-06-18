We’re hiring a full-time web editor for CanadianMTB
If you're a passionate mountain biker, you should apply
Job title
Web editor CanadianMTB—for a passionate mountain biker with strong communication skills
Our company
For more than six years, CanadianMTB (part of Canadian Cycling Magazine) has been bringing readers news and feature stories in all areas of mountain biking—cross country, enduro, DH and freeride—with a uniquely Canadian angle. It also has gear reviews of the latest tech and training advice for all riders looking to improve and enjoy their trails.
The staff at CanadianMTB and Canadian Cycling Magazine are not only editors, writers and photographers, but riders, too. We’re passionate about what we cover and are looking for someone who shares that passion as well.
Job description
We’re looking for a full-time web editor who specializes in mountain biking to create informative and engaging content for the CanadianMTB site and its social media channels. The position is for one year, September 2024 to September 2025, covering a parental leave.
Location
Our office is in Toronto. Remote work is an option.
Responsibilities
- develop, write and edit stories for CanadianMTB
- develop content for CanadianMTB’s social media channels
- cover events and races
Skills and experience
- deep knowledge of mountain biking, from racing to tech
- strong writing and reporting skills, knowledge of CP style an asset
- ability to produce content with tight deadlines and juggle multiple priorities
- basic photography and some photo-editing skills
- WordPress and Google Analytics experience a plus
- knowledge of gravel and road cycling also required
Perks
- Ability to work remotely
- Occasional opportunities for travel
To apply
Send your resume and cover letter to editorial director David Smart, dave@gripped.com, as well as a few samples of your writing.