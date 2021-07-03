Wet and wild winning runs: Les Gets World Cup downhill

Unpredictable weather, a technical and spectacular track and the wildest fans on the World Cup circuit. Welcome to Les Gets World Cup.

After a wet day of downhill racing, two riders stood out from the rest. One French rider delivered a very vocal home crowd the victory they’d cheered for all day. The other, a British rider that spent much of her youth living nearby in France, competed a long road back from injury.

Watch Les Gets World Cup’s winning runs from France’s latest downhill phenom, Thibault Daprela and Canyon’s returning superstar, Tahnée Seagrave.

Wettest Winning Runs of 2021: UCI World Cup Les Gets, France

From Red Bull:

VIVA LA FRANCE! Damp, sketchy and rowdy – the return of French downhill was a breath of fresh air (and chainsaw fumes) for the world of mountain biking.

Watch as Tahnee Seagrave and Thibault Daprella win take the win on French soil for one of the wildest Downhill World Cup’s we’ve seen in a while!