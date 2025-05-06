What Brandon Semenuk has taught Trek about building better bikes

Brandon Semenuk doesn’t just ride differently — he thinks differently. For nearly two decades, Trek engineers have been building bikes that can keep up with him, and along the way, they’ve learned a lot. From slopestyle to Rampage, Semenuk’s creativity and precision have pushed Trek to develop stronger, smarter, more refined mountain bikes — not just for him, but for everyone.

From prototype to product line

The most recent example is the “Sesh,” a custom one-off freeride rig that Semenuk piloted to victory at Red Bull Rampage. Designed and built inside Trek’s secretive Proto Shop, the bike blends geometry from the Slash and Session platforms, with 180mm of travel, a super-low standover and custom rocker links and shock mounts. It can also flip between a 26″ and 27.5″ rear wheel.

Stress tests no lab could recreate

Semenuk has a history of riding past the limit. In the early years, he regularly snapped seatstays while doing spinning tricks. It was a problem that led Trek to reinforce weak points, improve weld quality and eventually create a brutal new test called the “C3 Standard.”

The test uses a large machine to pull frames apart from both ends, simulating the brutal forces of a cased landing. The lessons learned from Semenuk’s worst-case landings now inform how Trek builds durability into its entire mountain bike lineup.

Precision matters, especially at 20 feet off the ground

Semenuk is known for obsessing over geometry. He’s requested millimetre-level changes to his top tube, rocker link clearance and even head tube angles. That attention to fit and feel has helped Trek prototype new ideas in suspension layout and rider fit — ideas that eventually helped shape the modern Ticket S and influence models like the Slash.

Working with Semenuk also gives Trek engineers something most brands don’t have: ultra-high-resolution footage of every move. When something breaks, they don’t guess what happened — they watch it in slow motion, analyze the angles and iterate fast.

The Semenuk effect

As Trek Senior Engineer Dylan Howes puts it, “you keep learning new little tricks of, ‘Well, we’ll just do these pivots that way for this bike.’ And then you realize, ‘Oh, that actually worked. That pivot design could trickle to a trail bike, or to something else.’”

Every time Brandon asks for something, Trek learns something. And that trickles into every other bike they make.