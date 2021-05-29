What drives Emily Batty? “Ambitions” dives into motivation and mental fortitude

No two mountain bikers are motivated in the same way. For Episode 2 of Ambitions, Emily Batty and Laurie Arseneault dig into the mental side of mountain biking.

The two Canyon MTB Racing teammates share what keeps them motivated on the bike, and how they work together to keep the intensity up when it needs to be.

RELATED: Emily Batty brings “Ambitions” back with first Season 2 episode

There is so much more to being a professional mountain biker than just riding a bike. Episode 2 of Ambitions is a great peek behind the scenes at what it takes to succeed at the World Cup level.

Emily Batty: Ambitions S.2Ep.2 – Mental Fortitude

What’s up with Episode 2 of Ambitions?

“Digging into some of the fundamental reasons of why cycling attracts certain individuals. How taking the leap to change can be hard and unknown, and how Laurie and Emily are pushing each-other in new ways.“