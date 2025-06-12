What? No way! Hans Rey ends 38-year run with GT Bicycles

After 38 years of riding for GT Bicycles, Hans “No Way” Rey is moving on. One of the longest-running sponsorships in all of cycling—and action sports, for that matter—has officially come to an end.

“It’s been a heck of a ride,” says Rey in a farewell video posted this week. “A fairytale journey beyond my wildest dreams.”

And it really was. From pioneering trials and freeride to starring in TV shows and redefining what mountain biking could be, Hans Rey didn’t just ride GT bikes—he helped define the brand.

From Germany to Laguna, via volcanoes and waterfalls

Rey’s journey with GT started in 1987, when he arrived in America as a top-ranked trials rider. He paused his university studies in Germany, signed a modest contract with GT and figured he’d stay for a year or two. That turned into nearly four decades.

During that time, Rey helped launch Team GT, toured with BMX and skateboarding legends and transitioned into what he called “extreme mountain biking”—before freeride was even a term.

The footage is iconic: riding volcanoes, glaciers, and even pulling stunts on L.A.’s 405 freeway. From Pacific Blue TV appearances to the legendary Saska trials bike and later the Hans Rey Adventure Team, his career helped push mountain biking into new territory—often literally.

More than just a rider

Rey’s partnership with GT wasn’t just about promotion. It was about influence, product development, and long-term community impact.

He helped design bikes, inspire marketing campaigns and co-founded the Wheels 4 Life charity alongside his wife Carmen. The organization has donated over 20,000 bikes to people in need across 34 countries—an initiative GT supported from day one.

And along the way, Rey racked up over 500 magazine covers, dozens of film appearances and helped shape the public face of mountain biking long before social media existed.

What’s next for Hans?

GT’s decision to “pause” the brand leaves Rey without a contract for the first time in nearly 40 years. But don’t expect retirement.

“No reason to feel sorry for me,” he says. “I had an incredible run living my dreams—and I’m not done yet.”

Rey says he hopes GT will return one day. If it does, he’d like to be there. But for now, he’s saying goodbye with gratitude.

“GT will always be family. Thanks for the good times.”