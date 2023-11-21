What really happened to Trek Factory DH team in 2024?

Bodhi Kuhn, from Rossland, B.C. had a break out year on the World Cup circuit in 2023. The Canadian soared to second in junior men’s DH at world championships and even pulled on the World Cup leader’s jersey. But that doesn’t mean the road to get there was easy and the year definitely wasn’t all high.

Trek Factory Racing takes a long look back at the 2023 season for Kuhn and his teammates. That includes Loris Vergier’s run at the overall and Kade Edwards continued quest to mix speed and freeride in a way that impressed and and fellow racers.

Filmed by the incredible Sleeper Co., and with plenty of ups and downs to keep the action moving, this is one year-in-review video you do not want to miss.

Trek Factory Racing: The Reality of Downhill Mountian Bike Racing

What’s Trek have to say about its downhill trio?

The Trek Factory Racing Downhill squad raced at the absolute limit in 2023. Nothing came easy, from podiums and champagne one week, to crashes and heartbreak the next. Ride along with Loris Vergier, Kade Edwards and Bodhi Kuhn in one of the most revealing looks at life on the DH World Cup circuit you’ll ever see, and learn what it takes — both mentally and physically — to compete in one of the most cruel and thrilling sports in the world.