Where and how to watch Red Bull Rampage 2025: The women are getting sendy and the the rookies are rising

Red Bull Rampage returns this weekend from Virgin, Utah, with both the women’s and men’s events streaming live on Red Bull TV.

•Women’s Red Bull Rampage – Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, 10:30 a.m. MDT (12:30 p.m. EDT)

•Men’s Red Bull Rampage – Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, 10:30 a.m. MDT (12:30 p.m. EDT)

This year marks the second standalone women’s Rampage and the 19th edition of the men’s freeride classic. And while the weather caused a few scheduling tweaks, it’s the riding that’s stealing the spotlight.

Women push freeride to new heights

The women’s field has seriously leveled up this year. Riders are dropping into the same exposed ridgelines and massive features as the men did in 2015. Including the no-fall-zone Battleship and a gaping canyon jump that only a handful of freeriders have hit in Rampage history.

Canada’s field has been cut in half after Casey Brown and Vaea Verbeeck suffered injuries in practice, but the remaining two Canadian riders are still set to make their mark. Those Canadians are Georgia Astle and Kirsten Van Horne. The women’s competition will showcase just how far freeride has come and how fearless the next generation is.

Four rookies ready to drop

On Sunday, the men take their turn. And the lineup is stacked with talent, including four Rampage rookies making their debut on the cliffs of Virgin. Those include Aiden Parish, Dylan Stark, Finley Kirschemann and Canadian Hayden Zablotny.

They’ll join seasoned names like Tom van Steenbergen and Kurt Sorge, two Canadians who helped define Rampage’s legacy. With a course loaded with huge step-downs, technical chutes and camera-ready canyon gaps, expect a mix of chaos, style and precision when the men drop in.

The biggest show in freeride

Red Bull Rampage is freeride mountain biking’s ultimate spectacle. This year’s edition is shaping up to be one of the most progressive yet, with women rewriting the limits of freeride and a new generation of men daring to take their first flight off Utah’s infamous cliffs.