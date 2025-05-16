Where and how to watch the world cup in Canada

The 2025 WHOOP UCI downhill world cup season finally gets underway this weekend in Bielsko-Biała, Poland. The venue made its world cup debut just last year, but it’s already become a favourite thanks to high speeds, an awesome track and rowdy crowds. And while anticipation is high, not all Canadian athletes will be on the start line.

Two Canadians out with injuries

Kasper Woolley (YT Mob) was set to make his elite downhill world cup debut after switching from enduro this year, but a fractured finger during a training ride has ruled him out. Woolley says he’s targeting a return in four to six weeks.

Meanwhile, Ryan Griffith is also sidelined after a scary crash last week. The Canadian rider was knocked unconscious and spent hours in surgery getting patched up. Both Woolley and Griffith are hoping to return to action later in the season.

Who’s racing for Canada?

Jackson Goldstone (Santa Cruz Syndicate) and Finn Iles (Specialized Gravity) are the top Canadian threats in the elite men’s field. Other Canadians in the elite field include Jakob and Dane Jewett (Giant Factory Off-Road) and Bodhi Kuhn (Norco Race Division). They’ll face fierce competition from the usual suspects—Loïc Bruni, Amaury Pierron and Troy Brosnan.

Of course on the women’s side, Gracey Hemstreet’s last world cup race saw her at the top of the podium, so you can be she’ll be eager to get up there again. And after winning Hardline, there’s little doubt she’s the next generation of Canadian talent.

Schedule: When to tune in

Downhill racing gets underway Saturday, May 17 with qualifying rounds. Finals for the elite and junior categories take place Sunday, May 18.

(All times UTC+2 — that’s six hours ahead of Eastern Time)

Saturday, May 17

12:30 – Women elite qualifying

13:00 – Men elite qualifying

14:15 – Women junior qualifying

14:40 – Men junior qualifying

Sunday, May 18

11:30 – Women junior finals

12:00 – Men junior finals

13:00 – Women elite finals

14:00 – Men elite finals

Where to watch

Canadians can stream the elite finals live via FloBikes. According to the FloBikes schedule the coverage will begin at 6:45 AM ET.

The Junior finals will be free to watch on the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series YouTube channel. A pre-show starts at 12:45 UTC+2 (6:45 a.m. ET), with commentary from Ric McLaughlin.

Live timing and race-day highlights will also be available at ucimtbworldseries.com, along with full event info, trail previews and social clips.

Big names, big goals

This is the first of ten downhill world cups on the 2025 calendar, and the racing in Bielsko-Biała is expected to be tight. Reigning overall champions Loïc Bruni (Specialized Gravity) and Valentina Höll (YT Mob) will be looking to set the tone early. But with Harriet Harnden stepping into downhill from enduro, and Nina Hoffmann, Marine Cabirou and Tahnée Seagrave all healthy, the women’s race looks especially wide open.

Don’t miss it

Whether you’re watching for the race runs or keeping tabs on Canadians chasing the podium, the first downhill world cup of the year promises chaos, speed and plenty of drama. Bielsko-Biała is no warm-up lap—this one’s full gas.

