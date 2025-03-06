Where and when to watch Crankworx Rotorua live in Canada

Crankworx is returning to its roots in legendary Rotorua, Aotearoa New Zealand, where world-class mountain biking meets the iconic hero dirt. This massive festival is so full of events, it’s hard to keep track of it all. So here’s what’s going on. There’s an air DH event, a pump track event, there’s a downhill event, plus a slopestyle event and a dual slalom. It should be awesome. One big question is, will the men strike again this year?

Canadians to watch

There aren’t a ton of Canadians on the preliminary list, but there will be some busy riders over the course of the weekend. In the Air DH event we have Kirsten Van Horne, Tegan Cruz, Michael Delasalle and Jake Polito competing. In the pump track event, Tegan Cruz is the sole Canadian, although isn’t Niels Bensink an honorary Canadian by now? For the downhill event it’s Tegan Cruz, Michael Delasalle and Jake Polito getting between the tape again. In slopestyle Canadian riders include Natasha Miller, Mia Moore, Zoe Witwicki, Liam Baylis, Chance Moore, Griffing Paulson and Ben Thompson. Then in dual slalom it’s the usual suspects of Tegan Cruz, Michael Delasalle and Jake Polito. Should be an interesting weekend of events, and we’re excited to see if Tegan Cruz can continue after his strong start to the season.

When is it?

From March 5–9, 2025, Crankworx Rotorua brings together elite racing, participatory events and cultural celebrations for a festival that’s all about two wheels and good times. Whether it’s downhill, slopestyle, or anything in between, there’s something for every rider. This year, athletes will throw down for critical King and Queen of Crankworx points, while fans soak up the action in Rotorua’s uniquely family-friendly and electric atmosphere.

When and where to watch

If you want to watch the live action first you’ll need to figure out when to watch it.

For the Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge that all starts on March 6. It’ll begin at 23:59 NST, 23:30 AST, 22:30 EST. 21:30 CST, 20:30 MST and 19:30 PST.

The RockShox Kārearea Downhil starts on March 7 at 21:00 NST, 20:30 AST, 19:30 EST. 18:30 CST, 17:30 MST and 16:30 PST.

The Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza airs on March 8 at 17:30 NST, 17:00 AST, 16:00 EST. 15:00 CST, 14:00 MST and 13:00 PST.

And finally the Specialized Dual Slalom will play on March 8 at 01:30 NST (March 9), 01:00 AST (March 9), 23:59 EST. 23:00 CST, 22:00 MST and 21:00 PST.

All these events will be playing live on Red Bull TV.