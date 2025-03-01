Where and when to watch Red Bull’s urban downhill online for free in Canada

Urban downhill racing returns to the streets of Valparaíso, Chile, this Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025, as Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo hosts its 21st edition. Riders from across the globe will take on one of the most demanding urban tracks in the world, battling for the coveted title of “King of the Port.”

The 1.6 km course twists through the steep, colorful streets of Valparaíso, with tons of speed and high-risk obstacles that push even the best riders to their limits. This year’s race introduces a key change—riders will face the Lyon stairs instead of the Boccaccio stairs, a section last used in 2014.

When and where to watch

The action kicks off at 14:45 NST, 14:15 AST, 13:15 EST, 12:15 CST, 11:15 MST and 10:15 PST. streaming live on Red Bull TV and the Red Bull Bike YouTube channel</a>.

Who’s racing?

With 34 elite riders set to drop in, this year’s race features some of the biggest names in urban downhill.

The full 2025 rider list:

🇨🇴 Juan Fernando Vélez

🇨🇿 Tomáš Slavík

🇨🇴 Sebastián Holguín

🇧🇷 Lucas Borba

🇨🇱 Felipe Agurto

🇫🇷 Adrien Loron

🇦🇷 Jerónimo Páez

🇨🇱 Matías Núñez

🇨🇴 Camilo Sánchez

🇩🇪 Johannes Fischbach

🇨🇱 Alberto Nicolás

🇬🇧 Bernard Kerr

🇨🇱 Pedro Burns

🇧🇷 Gabriel Giovannini

🇧🇷 Douglas Vieira

🇨🇱 Pedro Ferreira

🇦🇷 Gonzalo Gajdosech

🇹🇼 Dan Chiang

🇲🇽 Fabián Alcántar

🇨🇱 Bruno Lavagnino

🇨🇱 Hans Pulgar

🇧🇷 Roger Vieira

🇪🇸 Álex Marín

🇨🇦 Yoann Barelli

🇳🇿 Wyn Masters

🇪🇸 Edgar Carballo

🇮🇹 Hannes Alber

🇮🇩 Rama Adi Pratma

🇫🇷 Alex Rudeau

🇫🇷 Thibault Laly

🇬🇧 Lewis Buchanan

🇨🇱 Pedro Errazuriz

🇨🇱 Felipe Benavides

🇨🇱 Fernando Riquelme

Course preview: key features and challenges

Valparaíso Cerro Abajo is known for its tight staircases, massive drops and creative urban obstacles. The course remains largely unchanged from previous years, but the return of the Lyon stairs adds a fresh challenge.

Key Obstacles for 2025:

Salto al Pacífico: A fast jump into one of the course’s most technical sections.

Salto del garage: A drop directly out of a building.

Salto Angélica: A gap jump over a street.

Lyon Stairs: Returning after a decade, replacing the Boccaccio stairs.

Salto de la camioneta: A launch over a parked truck.

Drop Bismarck: One of the steepest sections, leading into fast stair sets.

Wallride Atahualpa: A vertical challenge requiring full commitment.

Whale tail: A curved wooden ramp that demands precision.

Salto del container: A big drop over a shipping container.

Salto de la Pérgola: The final jump into the finish line at Plaza Aníbal Pinto.

What’s Next? The Road to the Cerro Abajo Title</h2>

Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo is the second stop in the 2024/25 Red Bull Cerro Abajo series, following its season opener in Genoa, Italy, last October. After Valparaíso, the riders head to Guanajuato, Mexico, on Mar. 29th for the final showdown of the series.

With Juan Fernando Vélez dominating last year’s final, all eyes are on whether he can defend his title—or if a new champion will rise.