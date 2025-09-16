Where dirt meets art

San Diego has always been the heartland of action sports. Skateboarding, surfing, motocross. But world-class public bike parks? Until now, that was missing.

Bradley Bike Park in San Marcos changed that. Built on near-flat land and no blueprint beyond a few lines on a city plan, it’s become a rideable work of art.

“The way cities typically work is all these parks are surveyed out,” said builder Deven Schneider. “There would be survey telling you where all the humps and bumps are based on what the engineer thought. But this is artistry. That’s what was amazing about our team.”

Schneider and his crew turned a lifeless field into a flowing playground. They raised the start pad 15 feet, carved rollers and jumps from truckloads of dirt and let the lines dictate themselves as the build progressed.

“We think we’re going here,” Schneider said, “but the line dictates it. It unfolds before you.”

Building what riders want

What sets Bradley apart from so many public parks is that riders drove the vision.

“There’s a lot of bike parks out there that are just kind of a waste,” Schneider said. “Millions of dollars, nobody’s there. When San Marcos came to me, they said, ‘We want the people who build what riders truly want.’”

That meant jumps with real consequence. It meant lines that carry speed and flow without constant pedalling or braking. It meant the kind of progressive features riders usually have to poach illegally in the hills.

“Looking at it from here, it looks so sick,” said Bubba. “It is art. We’re not just placing dirt and building jumps. You have to know the curves and the angles and how it works. A lot more goes into it than people realize.”

Lessons for Canada

Canadian riders know the story. Communities across the country have fought for years to turn rogue dirt jumps into sanctioned bike parks. Bradley shows how good these places can be when cities hand the reins to the right people.

In San Marcos, Schneider’s crew didn’t just move dirt. They imagined what was possible and convinced city officials to let them chase it.

“They’re starting to get it,” Schneider said. “Every day our supervisors come out and we explain more. They keep giving us funds because they see the value. We were way past our deadline, but they let us finish because they saw what this could be.”

The challenge of flat ground

Building on flat land was the project’s biggest hurdle.

“They gave us a three-foot start pad,” Schneider said. “That’s it. Three feet of elevation fall. We needed speed… So we raised the start pad 15 more feet. We begged for more dirt. We just kept shaping until it worked.”

Truckload after truckload arrived, $35,000 worth of soil, until the jumps stood tall enough to carry speed without pedalling.

“A lot of these flat bike parks end up with kinks at the lip and the landing,” Schneider said. “Boom boom. No flow. We wanted a roller-coaster feel. Drop in and the line does the rest.”

A symbol of freedom

Bradley Bike Park isn’t just a place to ride. It’s a community hub, a legal alternative to the DIY jumps hidden in canyons and vacant lots across San Diego County.

“San Diego has tons of riding,” Schneider said. “But not very legal riding. And the legal riding that there is? Pretty poor. Bradley changes that.”

Already, it’s drawing riders from across the region. Kids roll in after school. Parents watch from the sidelines. Experienced riders test the biggest lines while beginners lap the pump track. Even Steve Cabellero is riding bikes here.

“This could make San Diego a staple for parks like these,” Bubba said. “Such a big scene here, but not a lot of riding to go with it. Now there is.”

The dream continues

For Schneider, Bradley Bike Park is just the beginning.

“My dream? I want a mountain,” he said. “Free rein, massive equipment. Do what we did at San Marcos but on steroids.”

Whether that dream comes true in California or Canada, Bradley stands as proof of what can happen when passion, talent and opportunity finally line up.