Where to watch Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand online for free in Canada

The 2025 Crankworx Summer Series has landed in Ōtautahi Christchurch, bringing world-class mountain bike competition to the Christchurch Adventure Park from February 13–16, 2025. With a stacked rider lineup and brand-new courses, fans can expect high-speed downhill racing, intense pump track battles and progressive slopestyle tricks.

The best part? Canadian fans can stream the action live for free.

How to watch Crankworx Summer Series in Canada

Canadian viewers can tune in live on Crankworx.com.

Live stream schedule

Starting on Friday, February 14 the Redemption Downhill is the first event of the weekend. This starts at NST 7:30 PM, AST 7:00 PM, EST 6:00 PM, CST 5:00 PM, MST 4:00 PM, PST 3:00 PM.

The Christchurch Pump Track Challenge is also on Friday. But due to timezones, it gets complicated. It starts on the 15th in NST at 2:oo AM, AST at 1:30 AM and EST 12:30 AM. For the rest of Canada it starts on the 14th at CST 11:30 PM, MST 10:30 PM, PST 9:30 PM.

And finally, on Saturday, the Gold Cup Slopestyle begins at NST 5:30 PM, AST 5:00 PM, EST 4:00 PM, CST 3:00 PM, MST 2:00 PM, PST 1:00 PM.

Athletes to watch

This year’s lineup includes some of the biggest names in mountain biking, along with rising stars ready to make their mark. Keep an eye on Ryan Gilchrist, Martha Gill, Jenna Hastings and Louise Ferguson. They’re top contenders across multiple disciplines.

Tuhoto-Ariki Pene was the 2023 King of Crankworx and a favorite on the Redemption Downhill track. Sabina Košárková and Ryan Gilchrist are the reigning pump track world champions looking to defend their titles.

As far as Canadian riders there are very few. There are no Canadians in the pump track race, but there are two riders in the Redemption Downhill; elite riders Tegan Cruz and Jake Polito, plus U17 rider Travis Goller. In the Gold Cup slopestyle event, we’ve got a bunch of Canadians. Mia Moore, Natasha Miller are repping the maple leaf on the women’s side. On the men’s side is Jack Feick, Ayden Siebenaler, Jaden Chipman, Liam Baylis, Ben Thompson, Chance Moore and Griffin Paulson. Good luck y’all!