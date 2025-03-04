Where to watch Natural Selection Tour in Canada for free

The Natural Selection Tour (NST) Bike made its highly anticipated debut back in mid-February in Queenstown, New Zealand. Expanding beyond its snowboarding roots, the event aimed to reimagine freeride mountain biking, taking inspiration from the Proving Grounds events. With a course designed to push the limits of big mountain and freeride, this marks a major moment in the evolution of the sport.

Practice carnage: a brutal start

The course was nothing short of massive—huge jumps, massive drops and technical terrain that took a serious toll on riders during practice. Lucy Van Eesteren, Thomas Isted, Dylan Stark, Barb Edwards and Thomas Genon had all suffered major crashes in practice. Injuries range from broken backs to concussions and femur fractures. Sadly, they obviously didn’t line up to compete.

When and where to watch?

NST Bike won’t be live-streamed, but you can tune in on Mar. 5th to catch all the action. It should be a killer show with plenty of drama even if we already know all the results. Plus that New Zealand scenery sure is tough to beat. Tune in to Red Bull TV. Throughout Canada the event begins at 16:30 NST, 16:00 AST, 15:00 EST. 14:00 CST, 13:00 MST and 12:00 PST.

Spoiler alert

So since the event already happened back in Feb. we already know the results. Weird right? But there you have it. If you haven’t been on social media, perhaps you don’t know who won yet. So perhaps you shouldn’t continue reading…

Men’s Results

🥇 Szymon Godziek – 92.88

🥈 Carson Storch – 85.88

🥉 Louis Reboul – 80.38

4️⃣ Finley Kirschenmann – 78.63

5️⃣ Reed Boggs – 77.88

6️⃣ Johny Salido – 65.88

7️⃣ Nicholi Rogatkin – 62.13

8️⃣ Kurtis Downs – 61.00

9️⃣ Adolf Silva – 57.50

🔟 Talus Turk – 51.88

❌ Paul Couderc – 0.00

Women’s Results

🥇 Cami Nogueira – 86.50

🥈 Hannah Bergemann – 79.75

🥉 Kirsten Van Horne – 78.50

4️⃣ Janelle Soukop – 78.25

Special Awards

🏆 Best Trick – Adolf Silva (Superman)

🎨 Best Style – Finley Kirschenmann

🔥 Spirit Award – Janelle Soukup & Carson Storch