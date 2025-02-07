Where to watch Red Bull Hardline online for free in Canada

It’s finally here! Today’s the day and tonight (depending on your time zone of course!) you can watch the world’s best DH riders chuck themselves down a course like no other. The best part? You can watch it live for free.

Once again, Maydena Bike Park will play host to the most progressive and fearless riders in the game, all going head-to-head on a course designed to push them (and their bikes) to the limit. The Tasmanian terrain, with its dense forests and rugged mountains, sets the perfect stage for next-level chaos.

Seeding

Yesterday’s seeding runs were incredible. Asa Vermette scored the fastest time, Ronan Dunne second and Jackson Goldstone was nearly a full three seconds off the top spot. You can be sure the paces will all pick up today. For the women, only two riders managed to run the course top-to-bottom. Both of those riders were on Norcos. Gracey Hemstreet took the top spot, with team mate Erice van Leuven coming in second 33 seconds later. The word is that if any other women can make a top-to-bottom run in practice today, they can still race.

Check out the seeding results below: