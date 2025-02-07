Where to watch Red Bull Hardline online for free in Canada
It's way easier (and cheaper) to watch than the UCI world cupPhoto by: Graeme Murray
It’s finally here! Today’s the day and tonight (depending on your time zone of course!) you can watch the world’s best DH riders chuck themselves down a course like no other. The best part? You can watch it live for free.
Once again, Maydena Bike Park will play host to the most progressive and fearless riders in the game, all going head-to-head on a course designed to push them (and their bikes) to the limit. The Tasmanian terrain, with its dense forests and rugged mountains, sets the perfect stage for next-level chaos.
Seeding
Yesterday’s seeding runs were incredible. Asa Vermette scored the fastest time, Ronan Dunne second and Jackson Goldstone was nearly a full three seconds off the top spot. You can be sure the paces will all pick up today. For the women, only two riders managed to run the course top-to-bottom. Both of those riders were on Norcos. Gracey Hemstreet took the top spot, with team mate Erice van Leuven coming in second 33 seconds later. The word is that if any other women can make a top-to-bottom run in practice today, they can still race.
-
19 Asa VERMETTE USA 3:19.174
-
1 Ronan DUNNE IRL 3:19.247
-
14 Jackson GOLDSTONE CAN 3:22.177
-
5 Connor FEARON AUS 3:23.656
-
16 Troy BROSNAN AUS 3:24.374
-
2 Bernard KERR GBR 3:25.051
-
3 George BRANNIGAN NZL 3:26.493
-
13 Dan BOOKER AUS 3:26.970
-
22 Tuhoto-Ariki PENE NZL 3:27.167
-
6 Laurie GREENLAND GBR 3:27.982
-
21 Sebastian HOLGUIN COL 3:29.759
-
29 Hugo FRIXTALON FRA 3:32.557
-
8 Brook MACDONALD NZL 3:33.243
-
4 Matteo INIGUEZ FRA 3:34.279
-
7 Théo ERLANGSEN RSA 3:35.108
-
33 Oliver DAVIS AUS 3:37.072
-
26 Gee ATHERTON GBR 3:37.493
-
24 Darcy COUTTS AUS 3:39.881
-
31 Sam HILL AUS 3:47.270
-
10 Matt JONES GBR 3:52.293
-
11 Gracey HEMSTREET CAN 4:02.576
-
28 Josh BRYCELAND GBR 4:14.519
-
17 Erice VAN LEUVEN NZL 4:35.689
-
23 Roger VIEIRA BRA 4:39.294
-
18 Charlie HATTON GBR 8:55.383
Where and when to watch?
All that said, here’s what you really want to know. When and where to watch. As oftern is the case, Red Bull is being very kind to us. We can watch it free. On YouTube. The link is below. As far as timing?
The broadcast starts at 11:30 pm NST, 11 pm AST, 10 pm EST, 9 pm CST, 8 pm MST and 7 pm PST.