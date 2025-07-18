Where to watch the Canadian XCO championships

The 2025 Canadian cross-country mountain bike championships are back on Vancouver Island, with Langford taking centre stage from July 17-20. The race is part of the annual Langford Bikefest. The four-day event will crown national champions in the XCO, XCC and Team Relay disciplines, attracting roughly 500 racers and hundreds more fans from across Canada and beyond.

A world-class venue

This year’s championships will be held around the Jordie Lunn Bike Park, Langford’s crown jewel of cycling infrastructure. The park includes more than 10 km of trails, a paved pump track, jump zones and a skill zone. All centred around the newly opened clubhouse featuring Rhino Coffee, Broad St. Cycles and offices for Cycling BC, Cycling Canada and Nolan Riding.

Packed race schedule

Racing kicked off Thursday with the XCC Canadian Championships for U17 through elite categories, followed by Friday’s XCO masters races and community events. Saturday is a big one, featuring the U17, U19, U23 and elite XCO championships with Canada’s best riders gunning for national titles.

The event wraps Sunday with youth and sport categories getting their shot at the national course, before the team relay brings the festival atmosphere to a close.

More than just elite racing

Langford Bikefest promises something for everyone, with races for all ages and abilities — from U9 riders to seasoned masters. The City of Langford itself is fast becoming a national cycling hub and is already used as a training centre for the Canadian national team.

This summer’s Canadian XC MTB Championships won’t just crown champions, they’ll showcase Langford as a world-class cycling destination.

How where and when to watch

If you’re a proud Canadian and want to watch all the action you can. Our beloved CBC Gem is airing the men and the women elite XCO races on Saturday. It’s live and it’s free. The women’s race starts at 2:30 Victoria time, and the men’s race starts at 4:30 Victoria time. You can check out the women’s race here and the men’s race here.