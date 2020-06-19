Whistler Bike Park is opening in 10 days

Whistler Bike Park finally set an opening day for its 2020 season. The world-leading bike park will open in 10 days, on June 29.

Like other bike parks in Canada, there will be a whole new set of rules in place to make sure opening day is as safe as it is fun. This includes wearing face masks in line, reduced hours and limited food service, among others.

Not all trails will be open right away, though. Whistler Bike Park is planning a staggered re-opening of the mountain, to stay within health guidelines.

Whistler Bike Park made the announcement in a statement online:

“We are excited to announce Whistler Blackcomb is targeting a June 29 opening, pending British Columbia entering Phase 3 of the provincial re-start plan, with a commitment to employee and guest safety. The Whistler Bike Park and Summer Sightseeing will open first, and we look forward to expanding our footprint and activities as summer continues. This resort is proud to be part of a province where we are flattening the COVID-19 curve. Please join us in supporting this effort. Review and follow each of our new guidelines to protect fellow guests and employees.“

Bike Park contingent on B.C. Health Authorities

As mentioned in Whistler Blackcomb’s statement, the opening is contingent on B.C. moving into Phase 3 of the province’s Re-Start plan. B.C. is currently in Phase 2 of re-opening.

It’s an exciting announcement for mountain bikers in the Sea to Sky region. While other resorts have already announced opening days for the upcoming season, Whistler is significantly larger. It is also the most accessible mountain to the large Vancouver population.

Its central location in the middle of Whistler village also adds to the complexity of safely opening summer operations.

Crankworx Whistler, the world’s largest mountain bike event, cancelled its 2020 event earlier this year.

The U.S.-Canada border remains closed at this time. A significant portion of Whistler’s usual summer tourism comes from American’s travelling north to visit the mountain town.

Full health guidelines for the bike park re-opening are up now on Whistler Blackcomb’s site.