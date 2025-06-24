Whistler closes trails after aggressive cougar sightings

Creekside and Garbanzo reopen, but Blackcomb trails remain closed on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. After several reports of aggressive cougar activity, Whistler Blackcomb has closed key trail networks. Networks across both mountains are closed to protect riders and hikers. While the Creekside and Garbanzo Zones of the Whistler Mountain Bike Park reopen Tuesday following consultation with the Conservation Officer Service (COS), the Ascent Trail and all biking trails on Blackcomb Mountain remain closed until further notice.

“In consultation with the Conservation Officer Service, we will reopen Creekside and Garbanzo Zones tomorrow (Tuesday),” a Whistler Blackcomb spokesperson said Monday evening. “The Ascent Trail and biking trails on Blackcomb Mountain will remain closed as we continue to address ongoing cougar activity in those areas.”

No cougars located, but safety remains the priority

COS officers, along with agency K9 units, were on Blackcomb Mountain Monday investigating the reported incidents. While no cougars were found, closures are still in place as a precaution.

“Conservation Officers are in the Blackcomb Mountain area with agency K-9’s. They continue to investigate concerning cougar activity,” said a COS spokesperson. “Until further notice, closures remain in place to ensure public safety.”



“COS responded to the Ascent Trail area shortly after 11 a.m. today (June 22). Following a report of two cougars in close proximity to hikers. The cougars were not deterred by their attempts to scare them away. No one was injured during this incident,” the spokesperson said.

“This incident follows aggressive cougar activity at the nearby Whistler Mountain Bike Park over the weekend, where mountain bikers were stalked and pursued by cougars. Stalking, chasing and being in close proximity with people is unusual and concerning cougar behaviour.”



Officials have not confirmed the number of cougar sightings. But the presence of aggressive behaviour was enough to trigger a temporary shutdown of trail access in multiple zones. Visitors are advised to check the Whistler Blackcomb website for the most current closure information.

Report sightings, stay alert

Riders a reminded that anyone who encounters a cougar or observes aggressive behaviour is urged to contact the provincial RAPP (Report All Poachers and Polluters) line at 1-877-952-7277. WildSafeBC also offers tips on how to handle cougar encounters, including keeping pets leashed, travelling in groups and never running from a cougar.

As of Tuesday, the Ascent Trail, Blackcomb bike trails, and the Kadenwood area in Creekside remain closed. Updates will be issued as the investigation continues.