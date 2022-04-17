Whistler Creekside Zone closed for summer 2022

Whistler Blackcomb announced major upgrades to two of its lifts in the Creekside zone for the summer of 2022. For mountain bikers headed to the world-leading bike park, that means the Creekside zone will be closed all summer.

The two lifts, Creekside Gondola and Big Red Express, are being upgraded. Since this is a major construction project, the bike park operations in the Creekside zone, will remain closed all of 2022.

Whistler Blackcomb is increasing capacity in two of the mountain’s three other zones to help manage demand. Garbanzo Chair will open 45 minutes earlier, at 10:15 a.m. Additional cabins will be allocated to mountain bikes on the Whistler Village Gondola.

Top of the World zone is back to its pre-pandemic daily schedule as well. That means more days of lift-accessed alpine riding this summer. Top of the World is currently scheduled to open June 18, though that is weather dependent, with some occasional closures due to the Big Red Express construction.

Whistler Bike Park’s 2022 opening day is scheduled for May 13. Garbanzo Express is scheduled to open from June 11 with Whistler Village Gondola spinning from May 21