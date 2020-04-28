Whistler Enduro World Series cancelled for 2020

For the first time in the history of the Enduro World Series, Whistler will not be on the calendar.

The EWS announced a re-worked 2020 series calendar today. Among the four rounds cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus are both North American stops. Whistler, originally scheduled for August 8-9 is cancelled. Burke, Vermont, the only other 2020 round on the continent, is also cancelled. It had been scheduled for August 1-2.

“In our best effort to balance the health and safety of our riders, fans and staff we have made the hard decision to cancel a number of events and to push our season start back to the end of August,” said Chris Ball, EWS Managing Director. “By working pragmatically and putting riders first, and by working closely with our colleagues at the UCI we feel that these changes will still provide great racing towards the end of the year. We look forward to visiting the great communities we will miss this year when we return to them in 2021”

The two other cancelled rounds are Val di Fassa, Italy (July 4-5) and Valberg, France (July 18-19).

New 2020 Enduro World Series calendar

It’s not all bad news, though. While four rounds are off the books, there is still five rounds of racing scheduled to take place.

The 2020 EWS season will now start August 30 in Zermatt, Switzerland. From there, racing moves to Finale Ligure on Sept. 26-27 for the non-series Trophy of Nations event.

Olargues, France will host racing on Oct. 3-4. The final Europen round will take place later in October in Petzen and Jamnica. That round, shared between Austria and Slovenia, was originally scheduled for July 11-12. New dates are not yet set.

The EWS then moves to South America for the final two rounds. Manizales, Colombia hosts the penultimate race on Nov. 6-7. The 2020 Enduro World Series will wrap up in Farellones, Chile on Nov. 14-15.