Whistler begins construction on Fitzsimmons replacement

Whistler Bike Park kicked off its planned 2023 construction project this week with the demolition of the long-serving Fitzsimmons Express lift. With the Fitz chair usually being central to bike park operations, this summer will obviously look a little different. Whistler Bike Park also provided more details on exactly how operations will adjust – and what trails will be open – for the 2023 season.

What’s the future of Fitz?

First, Fitz Chair will be closed for the entire bike park season, as expected. It’s being replaced with an eight-pack chair with significantly increased capacity. When that chair is eventually in operation, it will significantly increase uplift capacity. The plan is for the new chair to be able to stall, allowing riders to load their bikes on the chair in front of them, then geting on the next chair.

“The difference is every single chair is carrying bikes,” Whistler Blackcomb’s vice-president of mountain operations, Doug MacFarlane told Whistler’s Pique News. “So, you get on the chair, and then there’s somebody loading bikes behind you on the back of the chair you’re on.”

What does that mean for 2023 bike park operations?

With Fitz out of commission, mountain bikes will be split between Whistler Village Gondola and the newly-upgraded 10-person Creekside Gondola to get up from the base of the mountain. Sightseers will upload via Blackcomb Gondola, to make the Village Gondola bike primary.

“It will have an impact, not being able to ride Fitz, so we’ve had to do a few things to offset that,” MacFarlane says, “I just ask for a little grace from our bike park fans.”

What trails will be open?

The 2023 WBP trail map will look a little different than years past. That means closures, but also new openings. While the Creekside Zone was closed for the gondola upgrade, bike park trail crews added several new trails and upgraded existing trails on that side of the mountain.

In the Fitz Zone, riders can expect rolling closures, especially on trails that cross the Fitz Chair’s path. And yes, if you’re wondering, the majority of A-Line will remain open (with rolling closures).

MacFarlane also told Pique that construction crews are already planning around a project shutdown mid-July to make room for Crankworx and its iconic Joyride slopestyle competition to continue uninterrupted.

Whistler Bike Park summer 2023 operations update:

2) A new Fitzsimmons 8-pack will debut in 2024 with an increased upload capacity by over 50%!

3) Whistler Village Gondola will be your main point of upload into the Bike Park via the main village.

4) We are asking all sightseers to upload via Blackcomb Gondola with the option to download WVG.

5) The Creekside Zone received a MAJOR update last season. While construction crews were busy upgrading the new 10-person gondola, our trail crews were busy adding several new trails for you to explore this summer. We’ve added tech, flow, and the always-requested more jumps! These new trails will range from Blue, Black, Double Black and Pro Lines.

6) Insomnia has a new “Advanced-Freeride” trail rating… yes that means even more jumps in Creekside!

7) As construction progresses you can expect some rolling closures to certain trails in the Fitzsimmons Zone. This will mainly affect sections of trail that cross the Fitz Chair haul line, but we will be sure to keep you updated as we receive information on closures from the construction crew.

Yes, A-line will be open! Aside from the upper section that will see some rolling closures, the majority of A-line will remain open all season.

As we edge closer and closer to those long gravity-fueled days in the Bike Park, we just want to make sure everyone is up to date and in the know on all of the ongoing construction taking place this summer. There is no denying the Bike Park will look a little different this year, but there are still plenty of reasons to be excited about this summer!

We can’t wait to see you out on the trails!